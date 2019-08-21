Videos: LB Ben Holt and C Viktor Beach after Wednesday's practice
Senior LB Ben Holt and sophomore C Viktor Beach talk about their development in the last week of practice before full scale preparations for Game One at Nevada.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.