Purdue Boilermakers practice notebook
Purdue opened training camp on Thursday. Some quick notes:
- WR David Bell, DT Lorenzo Neal and RB Richie Worship were the notables who missed practice due to injury.
- The first-team offensive line had Grant Hermanns at left tackle, Jimmy McKenna at left guard, Viktor Beach at center, Matt McCann at right tackle and Will Bramel at right tackle.
- George Karlaftis remains on the first-team defense.
- The freshmen wideouts looked good, led by Milton Wright.
- Freshman tight end Garrett Miller looks very good.
- Purdue announced its captains. Offense: TE Brycen Hopkins, OT Grant Hermanns; QB Elijah Sindelar. Defense: LB Markus Bailey, DT Lorenzo Neal, S Navon Mosley.
MORE TO COME
