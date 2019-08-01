Purdue opened training camp on Thursday. Some quick notes:

- WR David Bell, DT Lorenzo Neal and RB Richie Worship were the notables who missed practice due to injury.

- The first-team offensive line had Grant Hermanns at left tackle, Jimmy McKenna at left guard, Viktor Beach at center, Matt McCann at right tackle and Will Bramel at right tackle.

- George Karlaftis remains on the first-team defense.

- The freshmen wideouts looked good, led by Milton Wright.

- Freshman tight end Garrett Miller looks very good.

- Purdue announced its captains. Offense: TE Brycen Hopkins, OT Grant Hermanns; QB Elijah Sindelar. Defense: LB Markus Bailey, DT Lorenzo Neal, S Navon Mosley.

