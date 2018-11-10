PDF: Purdue-Ball State statistics

No. 24 Purdue used a 19-2 scoring run mid-second half to shake off Ball State in what was to that point a back-and-forth game, cruising to a 84-75.

The game was tied at 50 with 16-and-a-half minutes left after the lead had changed hands numerous times prior. But Nojel Eastern's three-point play started a Boilermaker run that put it up 17, 69-52, five minutes later.

Purdue dominated the Cardinals on the glass, particularly at the offensive end, where Eastern, Grady Eifert, Haarms, etc. helped the Boilermakers total 18 offensive rebounds, canceling out poor first-half shooting.

Carsen Edwards scored 23 points, Haarms 16, Boudreaux 14 and Eastern 12.

More to come ...