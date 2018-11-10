Gone is Isaac Haas, and A.J. Hammons and Caleb Swanigan before him, yet in Game 2 following the closure of the Ultimate Size Era at Purdue, and all it meant to the Boilermakers offensively, here were the Boilermakers getting 30 from the position.

Matt Haarms scored 16 points against Ball State and Evan Boudreaux 14. Between they made 10-of-17 shots, and between them, accounted for just about every type of bucket a big man can give you.