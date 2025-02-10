Purdue bracketology watch: Boilers' stock up before Big Ten gauntlet

Purdue has impressed analysts this season. It has an opportunity to wow them ahead. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue has battled its way into the Big Ten's driver's seat and, presumably, the good graces of the NCAA Tournament selection committee in the last month and change. But we'll know a lot more about where the Boilers stack up this time next week.

Currently the winner of 11 of its last 12 games, No. 7 Purdue plays No. 20 Michigan on the road Tuesday and No. 16 Wisconsin at home Saturday. And it won't immediately get easier after that; this is the Big Ten, after all.

The opportunity is there for a strong resume to get stronger – and chances are that it will, given Purdue's status as the best team in the conference according to record and other metrics. Stumbles, however, could add significant roadblocks to the Purdue's path to another Final Four come March.

Every Monday through the rest of the season, Boiler Upload will share the opinions of the people and algorithms that try to predict what the committee will decide next month when it draws up the tournament field.

This week, Purdue mostly held steady ahead of the most make-or-break stretch of its season.



Bracketologist opinions: 2 seed

Purdue is almost universally a No. 2-seed, according to bracketmatrix.com; the Boilers' average seed on the site is 2.02. And while one prominent reporter recently graduated Purdue to the top seed line, there's reason to believe its stay there will be short-lived.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney assigned Purdue a No. 1-seed Thursday, a day before it dismantled USC 90-72 at home. Here's his justification:

"Perhaps the biggest mover in the entire field this week is Purdue, which ascends to the No. 1 line and claims the last top seed in the field," Sweeney wrote. "The margins here are tight between the Boilermakers, Tennessee and Florida, but Purdue’s 13 wins against the top two quadrants really stood out in making a final decision. This spot is far from secured, but Matt Painter’s team has chances to improve its standing further with six projected Quad 1 games in its final eight."

The problem for the Boilers is that Florida just claimed the best win of the college basketball season so far on Saturday, a 90-81 out-grinding of No. 1 Auburn in Neville Arena on the eastern edge of Alabama. It was Florida's second win of the season over the AP Poll's top team – the Gators toppled then-No. 1 Tennessee in early January. Those two wins are both better than Purdue's best win, at home against Alabama, according to an EvanMiya.com metric that estimates the difficulty of winning a given game.



ESPN's Joe Lunardi moved Purdue up from a No. 3 to a No. 2 seed Friday morning, and USA Today also adjusted the Boilermakers upward to a No. 2. Purdue remained in the two-spot on CBS.



The most common projected region for the Boilermakers is the Midwest, which plays its Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games in Indianapolis. Common possible second-round matchups include projected No. 7 Louisville or No. 10-seed Texas.



By the numbers: Fringe 1-seed

Purdue does a little better in resume metrics, currently ranking fifth in Barttorvik's Wins Above Bubble stat and sixth in EvanMiya's Resume Quality. But it's a logjam: A mere 2 points separate No. 4 Florida (5.8 wins above a tournament bubble team) and No. 7 Texas A&M (5.6) on Barttorvik. For more information on those statistics, see the section below.



Purdue is 7-5 in the NET system's Quadrant 1, in a seven-way tie for third in the country in total Quad 1 wins. The Boilers are tied for the best Quad 2 record in America, at 7-0. For comparison, Florida is 4-3 in Quad 1 games and equals Purdue at 7-0 in Quad 2. But, like discussed earlier, the Gators' wins are a little better.



Wisconsin is also 7-5 in Quad 1, a tie with Purdue that will be broken no later than Saturday in Mackey Arena.



What are the different tournament resume metrics?