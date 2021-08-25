Purdue CB Romphf: 'I’m partially deaf, but I'm an expert at reading lips'
An innocuous question after a training practice solicited a surprising answer from Anthony Romphf: Tell us an interesting fact about yourself.
The redshirt freshman Purdue cornerback shot back: "Not a lot of people know, but I am also deaf in both ears. I am not 100 percent deaf. But I am partially deaf and I am an expert at reading lips.”
Whoa.
