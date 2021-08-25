 Romphf | Purdue football | deaf
Purdue CB Romphf: 'I’m partially deaf, but I'm an expert at reading lips'

MORE: GoldandBlack.com Training Camp Central

An innocuous question after a training practice solicited a surprising answer from Anthony Romphf: Tell us an interesting fact about yourself.

The redshirt freshman Purdue cornerback shot back: "Not a lot of people know, but I am also deaf in both ears. I am not 100 percent deaf. But I am partially deaf and I am an expert at reading lips.”

Whoa.

