Friday afternoon's buy game vs. Robert Morris brought with it very little suspense.

The result was a predictable one, a 84-44 win for the 24th-ranked Boilermakers on this sleepy Friday afternoon, in their final buy game prior to a stretch of games that could shape their season.

Now comes a trip to ranked Florida State, a pair of Big Ten games, then a trip to Texas, fresh off a win over top-10 North Carolina.

That's where the land mine might have been buried in this one, though.

But Purdue didn't look on Friday like a team whose eyes or mind was elsewhere, dispatching the Colonials with little trouble, behind 19 points from Carsen Edwards and 17 from Ryan Cline.

