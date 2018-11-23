Purdue cruises past Robert Morris in advance of key stretch
PDF: Purdue-Robert Morris stats
Analysis ($): 3-2-1 | Wrap Video | Stat Blast
Friday afternoon's buy game vs. Robert Morris brought with it very little suspense.
The result was a predictable one, a 84-44 win for the 24th-ranked Boilermakers on this sleepy Friday afternoon, in their final buy game prior to a stretch of games that could shape their season.
Now comes a trip to ranked Florida State, a pair of Big Ten games, then a trip to Texas, fresh off a win over top-10 North Carolina.
That's where the land mine might have been buried in this one, though.
But Purdue didn't look on Friday like a team whose eyes or mind was elsewhere, dispatching the Colonials with little trouble, behind 19 points from Carsen Edwards and 17 from Ryan Cline.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.