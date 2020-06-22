GoldandBlack - Purdue emphasizing 'perfect fit' to 2022 target Fletcher Loyer

More ($): Purdue's Class of 2022 targets

FORT WAYNE — In Fletcher Loyer, Purdue seems to see so much of what's made it so successful offensively in recent years.

"I talked to Coach (Matt) Painter on the phone when they offered me, and I talked to him again the other day, and he talked to me about the way I could fit into that program perfectly," Loyer said at this weekend's Indy Heat Gym Rats Summer Tune Up in Fort Wayne. "They talked about Dakota Mathias, how he shot the ball, how he came off screens, how he made plays for others. They talked about the fit, my shooting ability and my IQ and how they think I can fit in perfectly there."

Continue reading below