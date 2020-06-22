 GoldandBlack - Purdue emphasizing 'perfect fit' to 2022 target Fletcher Loyer
Purdue emphasizing 'perfect fit' to 2022 target Fletcher Loyer

Fletcher Loyer was one of Purdue's earliest offers for the 2022 class.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

FORT WAYNE — In Fletcher Loyer, Purdue seems to see so much of what's made it so successful offensively in recent years.

"I talked to Coach (Matt) Painter on the phone when they offered me, and I talked to him again the other day, and he talked to me about the way I could fit into that program perfectly," Loyer said at this weekend's Indy Heat Gym Rats Summer Tune Up in Fort Wayne. "They talked about Dakota Mathias, how he shot the ball, how he came off screens, how he made plays for others. They talked about the fit, my shooting ability and my IQ and how they think I can fit in perfectly there."

