Analysis ($): Stat Blast | 3-2-1 | Wrap Video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Purdue couldn't make enough shots, couldn't get enough stops and couldn't secure enough rebounds Tuesday night at sixth-ranked Michigan State, a difficult combination to overcome, for certain, facing an elite team on its home floor.

“It was hard for us to get any continuity on either end tonight, to be honest with you," Matt Painter said.

And All-American Carsen Edwards struggled to a 3-of-16, four-turnover performance.

The result, a 77-59 Purdue loss, reflected it all.

Yet, there was Purdue with 11-and-a-half minutes remaining, down just four, 52-48, after cutting 10 points off the Spartans' prior lead.

“We were one or two big plays from maybe taking the lead at that point," senior Ryan Cline said, "but I think they out-scrapped us the whole game.”

Michigan State did indeed.

The Spartans' advantage on the glass, 47-34, shouldn't come as a surprise. That's been their M.O. this season, for many seasons, actually.

But its ramifications were significant.

Though Purdue had just as much success on the offensive glass, Michigan State turned 19 offensive rebounds into 28 points.

But it wasn't just the offensive rebounds, but loose balls in general. Michigan State tended to get a hold of them, and when it didn't, neither did Purdue. Four of the Spartans' offensive rebounds were of the "team" variety.

“They were just so much quicker to the basketball than us when it got loose," Painter said. "I thought we did some good things, had some good defensive stops, but what does it mean if you can’t get the rebound? I think that really deflated us at times.”