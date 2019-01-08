Michigan State too much for cold-shooting Boilermakers
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Purdue couldn't make enough shots, couldn't get enough stops and couldn't secure enough rebounds Tuesday night at sixth-ranked Michigan State, a difficult combination to overcome, for certain, facing an elite team on its home floor.
“It was hard for us to get any continuity on either end tonight, to be honest with you," Matt Painter said.
And All-American Carsen Edwards struggled to a 3-of-16, four-turnover performance.
The result, a 77-59 Purdue loss, reflected it all.
Yet, there was Purdue with 11-and-a-half minutes remaining, down just four, 52-48, after cutting 10 points off the Spartans' prior lead.
“We were one or two big plays from maybe taking the lead at that point," senior Ryan Cline said, "but I think they out-scrapped us the whole game.”
Michigan State did indeed.
The Spartans' advantage on the glass, 47-34, shouldn't come as a surprise. That's been their M.O. this season, for many seasons, actually.
But its ramifications were significant.
Though Purdue had just as much success on the offensive glass, Michigan State turned 19 offensive rebounds into 28 points.
But it wasn't just the offensive rebounds, but loose balls in general. Michigan State tended to get a hold of them, and when it didn't, neither did Purdue. Four of the Spartans' offensive rebounds were of the "team" variety.
“They were just so much quicker to the basketball than us when it got loose," Painter said. "I thought we did some good things, had some good defensive stops, but what does it mean if you can’t get the rebound? I think that really deflated us at times.”
Purdue had to defend to win this game, and it did effectively at times, but failed to get those rebounds. The Spartans shot 45 percent for the game, and got 23 points from point guard Cassius Winston, who made several threes either after offensive rebounds or turnovers.
Purdue had to rebound — at least keep it close — to win this game, and got out-rebounded by 14. It lost starting center Evan Boudreaux to a groin injury in the first half, opening the door for freshman Trevion Williams to finish with 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, as Matt Haarms battled foul problems. But the Spartans still ruled the glass, with plenty of opportunities to do so because Purdue struggled offensively.
About that, Purdue had to make shots to win this game, and made only 31 percent of them, Williams (6-of-10) being the only Boilermaker to make more than half his shots.
Edwards was 3-of-16.
“It comes with basketball," he said. "You play a lot of games and sometimes you have off nights. It’s all right.”
Cline was 4-of-12.
Purdue was 7-of-31 from three-point range.
Yet, Edwards' three-pointer following Williams' defensive stop on Nick Ward cut Michigan State's lead to only four, capping a 12-2 run fueled by the offensive glass. First, Nojel Eastern tipped in Edwards' miss, then Williams tipped in Eastern's miss. Then, after Matt Haarms kept an offensive rebound alive for Purdue, Ryan Cline made a three.
But Edwards turned the ball over on the Boilermakers' next two trips, first passing to Williams on the baseline after driving to the basket, then trying to dribble through defenders, and Michigan State scored after each to stall Purdue's momentum and, as it turned out, seal its fate, snapping the Boilermakers' three-game winning streak and dropping to 0-4 on the road this season.
