GoldandBlack - Purdue falls just short at No. 14 Rutgers

 Purdue falls just short at No. 14 Rutgers
basketball

Purdue falls just short at No. 14 Rutgers

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PDF: Purdue-Rutgers statistics

After erasing a robust first-half deficit and leading by as many as five after halftime, Purdue was done In by a red-hot shooting night for No. 14 Rutgers, falling In Piscataway, 81-76.

Trevion Williams went for 21 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Thompson scored a career-high-tying 17 but Rutgers was 11-of-21 from three-point range, led by a 5-of-5, 25-point showing for Montez Mathis.

Purdue trailed by 15 in the first half, but Thompson fueled an 11-2 run to end the half, which grew to a 23-6 run that put the Boilermakers up as many as five.

More to come ...

{{ article.author_name }}