GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss at Rutgers

Given its choice between the least of two evils, Purdue follows its analytics — and maybe instinct — and will trade open threes at times, preferably for sub-standard shooters, in order to fortify its defense against penetration. It's self-aware enough to know it may otherwise be hard-pressed to contain the dribble without elite athleticism and length on the perimeter and with prohibitive mobility on the interior.

That's the game Purdue plays, building its defense around protecting the paint through help defense and rolling the dice at times on its ability to get out to whatever shooters may be afforded a wide berth.

Tonight, Rutgers made 11 threes on 21 tries and scored 81 points despite playing without Ron Harper Jr., who averages 24.

This is a good offensive team, Rutgers is, even without Harper. The days of the Scarlet Knights being all brawn and no basketball skill ended a few years back.