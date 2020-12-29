GoldandBlack - Purdue falls just short at No. 14 Rutgers

Purdue falls just short at No. 14 Rutgers
PDF: Purdue-Rutgers statistics
After erasing a robust first-half deficit and leading by as many as five after halftime, Purdue was done In by a red-hot shooting night for No. 14 Rutgers, falling In Piscataway, 81-76.
Trevion Williams went for 21 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Thompson scored a career-high-tying 17 but Rutgers was 11-of-21 from three-point range, led by a 5-of-5, 25-point showing for Montez Mathis.
Purdue trailed by 15 in the first half, but Thompson fueled an 11-2 run to end the half, which grew to a 23-6 run that put the Boilermakers up as many as five.
More to come ...
