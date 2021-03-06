GoldandBlack - Purdue finishes strong with its ninth straight win over Indiana

PDF: Purdue-Indiana statistics

For the ninth time in as many games, Purdue's beaten rival Indiana, this 67-58 Saturday afternoon In the regular season finale for both teams.

Zach Edey scored a team-high 20 points off the bench, again carrying Purdue down the stretch.

Classmate Jaden Ivey scored 17 points.

With the win, Purdue clinched a Big Ten Tournament double bye.

Purdue finished its regular season strong, unlike this game.

The Boilermakers missed their first four shots and turned the ball over four times and trailed IU 7-0 after four minutes.

Aaron Wheeler's three got Purdue on the board, then dunked off a pass from Zach Edey, who then scored six straight for the Boilermakers to help them seize control.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 12 in the first half, despite eight turnovers, and led 29-20 at halftime.