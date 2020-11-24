More: Fletcher Loyer commits | GoldandBlack.com Analysis

In new commitment Fletcher Loyer, Purdue saw an ideal fit immediately.

The player himself may have seen it even sooner, and so the Boilermaker coaching staff had its first commitment for the 2022 class before that commitment had even tipped off his junior season

Loyer — now of Fort Wayne Homestead after playing his first two seasons at Clarkston High School in Michigan — had background with Purdue.