Associate head coach and wide receivers coach Cory Patterson continued his hot stretch on the recruiting trail Monday as four-star Keonde Henry announced his commitment. Henry previously committed to Boston College on June 13th, but took an official visit to West Lafayette, where he changed course.

Henry was near the top of Patterson's board for the 2024 recruiting class over the last few months, and now the Texas native is set to join the Boilermakers. He chose Purdue over offers from Boston College, Utah, Ole Miss, Stanford, and Vanderbilt among others. Henry is ranked as the 235th best player in his class and the 35th wide receiver.

The commitment gives Purdue its second pledge from a 2024 wide receiver in the last two weeks. Three-star pass catcher Shamar Rigby also committed to Purdue following his official visit last weekend. The new duo joins Jesse Watson, who is the other wide receiver commit in the class.