Purdue Football 2024-25 Transfer Portal Tracker

The annual transfer portal exodus across college football is officially upon us, as names being to flood the open market for the 2024-25 cycle. Boiler Upload has you covered with all of Purdue football's transfer portal movement and activity, all in one convenient place as things heat up after the firing of head coach Ryan Walters.

During his first year on campus, Galloway did not appear in a game for the Boilermakers, being buried behind Max Klare, Drew Biber, and George Burhenn on the depth chart. The 6-foot-6 pass catcher could see a lot of interest on the open market with his background as a highly-touted recruit.

Purdue's first portal departure of the cycle is now known, as true freshman tight end Tayvion Galloway announced Thursday that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, when it opens on December 9th.

Mahamane Moussa: Redshirt junior offensive lineman

Purdue offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report from 247's Matt Zenitz. Moussa was a three-year starter for the Boilermakers, dating back to his redshirt freshman campaign in 2022, and split snaps between left tackle and left guard. The Indianapolis native appeared in 40 games during his four years with the Boilermakers, and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2022, as well as an Academic All-Big Ten honor.

Yanni Karlaftis: Redshirt junior linebacker

Purdue redshirt junior linebacker Yanni Karlaftis will be taking his talents elsewhere for his final year of eligibility, announcing on Monday afternoon that he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. During his four years in West Lafayette, Karlaftis played in 37 games, and made 12 starts at linebacker across the last two seasons. The 6-foot-3 linebacker tallied 117 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his Boilermaker career.

Koy Beasley: Freshman defensive back

One of Purdue's brightest freshmen has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as defensive back Koy Beasley announced Monday that he would be searching for greener pastures after just one season in West Lafayette. A touted background as a recruit did not translate to playing time for the former four-star prospect, as Beasley suited up in just two games for the Boilermakers this season, and did not record a stat.

Arhmad Branch: Redshirt freshman wide receiver

Redshirt freshman Arhmad Branch announced that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, following two years in West Lafayette. The former three-star recruit played in six games, having one rush for a three-yard touchdown against Illinois this season.

Derrick Rogers Jr: Sophomore cornerback

Sophomore cornerback Derrick Rogers Jr. entered the transfer portal Monday. Rogers played in all 12 games as a true freshman, starting four games for the Boilermakers. He played in just two games as a sophomore and will now look to find a new home in the portal.

Anthony Boswell: Freshman offensive lineman

Preferred walk-on offensive lineman Anthony Boswell entered the portal after just one season in West Lafayette, and did not appear in a game.

Jamari Payne: Freshman edge rusher

Payne was a member of the 2024 recruiting class for the Boilermakers, but did not appear in a game this season and leaves the program after just one year in West Lafayette. Payne chose Purdue over the likes of Missouri, Memphis, South Florida, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky and others.