Purdue Football: Citrus Bowl Depth Chart Projection
The "next man up" mantra will have to be Purdue's slogan on the eve of the Citrus Bowl against LSU. From the Big Ten Championship to the Citrus Bowl, Purdue has lost six starters due to opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Both sides of the ball will look a bit different going into the bowl game, here are predictions of what the depth chart could look like tomorrow against LSU.
Offense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
Quarterback
|
Mike Alaimo (RS So)
|
Running Back
|
Devin Mockobee (RS Fr)
|
Dylan Downing (RS So)
|
Tight End
|
Paul Piferi (RS Jr)
|
Drew Biber (RS Fr)
|
Wide Receiver
|
T.J. Sheffield (RS Jr)
|
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (RS So)
|
Wide Reciever
|
Mershawn Rice (RS Jr)
|
Deion Burks (RS Fr)
|
Slot
|
Tyrone Tracy (5th)
|
Andrew Sowinski (RS So)
|
Left Tackle
|
Mahamane Moussa (RS Fr)
|
Nalin Fox (RS So)
|
Left Guard
|
Sione Finau (Sr)
|
Jared Bycznski (Jr)
|
Center
|
Josh Kaltenberger (RS So)
|
Malachi Preciado (Fr)
|
Right Guard
|
Marcus Mbow (RS Fr)
|
Jared Bycznski (Jr)
|
Right Tackle
|
Eric Miller (5th)
|
Nalin Fox (RS So)
Thoughts: This looks like a totally different offense, even with Charlie Jones opting out, there is still plenty of talent left at wide receiver. Can one of these guys make a statement for the 2023 season?
The offensive line is a major issue. With Holstege leaving for UCA, Cam Craig medically retiring, Gus Hartwig out, and Daniel Johnson out, Purdue lacks a lot of depth with experience. It will be interesting to see how they do against the LSU front 7.
The one-time quarterback, Paul Piferi is slated to start at Tight End with Payne Durham opting out and Garrett Miller still on the mend. He figures to be a major part of the offense in 2023.
Defense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
Defensive End
|
Jack Sullivan (5th)
|
Khordae Syndor (RS Fr)
|
Nose Tackle
|
Lawrence Johnson (5th)
|
Cole Brevard (RS SO)
|
Tackle
|
Branson Deen (5th)
|
Prince Boyd (RS Jr)
|
LEO
|
Kydran Jenkins (RS So)
|
Nic Caraway (FR)
|
MLB
|
Kieren Douglas (5th)
|
Jacob Wahlberg (RS Jr)
|
WLB
|
O.C. Brothers (RS Jr)
|
Yanni Karlaftis (RS Fr) or Semisi Fakasiieiki (7th)
|
SLB
|
Bryce Hampton (5th) OR
|
Ben Kreul (So)
|
CB
|
Reese Taylor (5th)
|
Jah'Von Grigsby (RS Fr)
|
CB
|
Jamari Brown (5th)
|
Brandon Calloway (RS Fr)
|
FS
|
Cam Allen (Sr)
|
Antonio Stevens (RS So)
|
SS
|
Sanoussi Kane (Jr)
|
Ryan Brandt (RS So)
Thoughts: The defensive line remains intact for one more game, as Sullivan, Deen, and Johnson are all headed elsewhere after this game. I hope to see Carway play plenty this game, as he is the future of the defensive line. he will be an impact player under Coach Walters in 2023.
The secondary got thinner with Cory Trice preparing for the draft, but the starting four have plenty of experience. They have played all season together. After the top four, it gets dicey, with mostly special teams' experience.
The linebacker group loses future NFL draft pick, Jalen Graham, but Bryce Hampton has played enough to fill his role at the "STAR" Linebacker position. He may not be as talented, but he has made plays during his time at Purdue. I am hopeful to see Yanni Karlaftis get some playing time tomorrow, either at linebacker or one of the defensive end positions. Ryan Walters' defense relies on athletes, Yanni is that he just has not found his footing at a position yet at Purdue.