Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Purdue football official visit preview: Three-star OL Cameron Gorin

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

As official visits are in full swing to begin June, Purdue is set to host one of its top overall targets for his second official visit on Friday. 2025 three-star offensive lineman and legacy recruit Cameron Gorin will be in West Lafayette this weekend in what is a pivotal visit for the Boilermakers.

The Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.) offensive lineman holds offers from Louisville, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Boston College, Indiana, West Virginia and others.

Boiler Upload takes a look at Gorin's recruitment, where Purdue stacks up in the race and how the offensive line position currently looks in the class.

Enjoy this preview of our premium content? Become a subscriber today for less than $9 per month.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement