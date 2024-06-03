As official visits are in full swing to begin June, Purdue is set to host one of its top overall targets for his second official visit on Friday. 2025 three-star offensive lineman and legacy recruit Cameron Gorin will be in West Lafayette this weekend in what is a pivotal visit for the Boilermakers.

The Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.) offensive lineman holds offers from Louisville, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Boston College, Indiana, West Virginia and others.

Boiler Upload takes a look at Gorin's recruitment, where Purdue stacks up in the race and how the offensive line position currently looks in the class.

