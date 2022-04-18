Purdue football recruiting: 13 2023 prospects to watch
After landing a commitment on Friday from key in-state target Winston Berglund, Purdue's gotten back on the board with the 2023 class months after QB Rickie Collins got the ball rolling.
With post-spring commitment season and June official visit season nearing, here's a look at some prospects who would seem to be at the forefront for Purdue as priorities moving forward.
First off, Purdue carries significant sway with most any wide receiver these days. Second, the link to former Warren Central legend David Bell might be a big deal. In part due to both factors, the Boilermakers should be a frontrunner for Walker as long as they really prioritize him.
Thieneman's two older brothers, Jacob and Brennan, both played at Purdue and the Boilermaker program was quick to offer Dillon at camp last summer, beating Northwestern, Indiana, Minnesota and others to the punch. One would think Purdue would have a great shot here given the family's connections and partiality to Purdue.
