MORE: Report: Biagi to coach Purdue special teams

GoldandBlack.com has learned that defensive ends coach/special teams coordinator Kevin Wolthausen and defensive line coach Reggie Johnson won't be back in 2020.

Earlier this offseason, Purdue parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Nick Holt--who came to Purdue with Jeff Brohm in 2017--and hired Bob Diaco from Louisiana Tech as a replacement. He will run the defense and coach linebackers. The lone remaining defensive coaches from 2019 are co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and cornerbacks coach Greg Brown.



FootballScoop.com reported on Friday that Purdue has hired Marty Biagi from North Texas as special teams coordinator. It's not known who Brohm will hire as defensive line coach.



The 2020 season will be Brohm's fourth in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers reached bowls in each of Brohm's first two seasons before going 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten) in 2019. In three seasons, Brohm is 17-21 overall and 12-15 in the Big Ten.



Wolthausen joined the Purdue staff in 2017 in quality control. In 2019, he was in his second season as special teams coordinator and his second as an assistant coach working with the defensive line.

Johnson coached the defensive line in all three of Brohm's seasons in West Lafayette.

Purdue's special teams have been a mixed bag in recent seasons, especially the return game. The Boilermakers finished 11th in the Big Ten in punt returns (5.6 ypc) in 2019 and last in kickoff returns (15.8 ypc).

The Boilermaker defensive line has failed to develop into a difference-making unit. The front made some strides last season with the arrival of Freshman All-American George Karlaftis. Still, Purdue ranked just No. 12 in the Big Ten in sacks (23) in 2019.