MORE: Purdue football undergoing changes

Purdue's staff continues to be reshaped this offseason.

In December, Purdue parted ways with defensive coordinator Nick Holt and hired Bob Diaco from Louisiana Tech as a replacement. Now, Purdue has a new special teams coordinator.

FootballScoop.com is reporting that Purdue has hired Marty Biagi from North Texas as special teams coordinator. Biagi also has changed the background and location of his Twitter profile to add "West Lafayette, IN" and a photo of Ross-Ade Stadium (see above).



Biagi will be the fourth special teams coordinator since Jeff Brohm arrived in 2017, as Tony Levine held the job in Brohm's first season and Mark Tommerdahl ran special teams in 2018 before Kevin Wolthausen took over this past season.



Purdue has made no announcement on Biagi's hiring or what the status is of Wolthausen, who joined the Purdue staff in 2017 in quality control. In 2019, he was in his second season as special teams coordinator and his second as an assistant coach working with the defensive line.

Purdue's special teams have been a mixed bag in recent seasons, especially the return game. The Boilermakers finished 11th in the Big Ten in punt returns (5.6 ypc) in 2019 and last in kickoff returns (15.8 ypc).

According to his bio on the North Texas website, Biagi's special teams have scored six touchdowns by six different players in the last three seasons with nine blocked punts and four kicks, while also accumulating 350 points (TDs/FGs/PATs). The unit had 10 players earn all-conference recognition between 2017-19, including three different kickers.

In 2019, Biagi--a native of Kentucky who kicked and punted at Marshall (2004-07)--led a unit that produced four all-conference performers.



Biagi spent the 2016 season as the special teams analyst at Notre Dame. He also has worked at South Dakota, Southern and Arkansas Pine-Bluff.