Purdue football's final home game of the season also brings on the last opportunity for recruits to catch a game in Ross-Ade Stadium this year, and the Boilermakers are set to play host to 50+ prospects on Saturday when they take on Penn State.

The contingent includes a pair of commits, 2025 official visitor, five prospects with Purdue offers, a pair of potential flip candidates and more. Boiler Upload fills you in with the full list.