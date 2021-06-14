Purdue lands transfer portal safety from Findlay

Purdue has bolstered its secondary with the addition via the transfer portal of safety Christopher Jefferson from Division II Findlay University in Ohio.

The 5-11, 185-pound Jefferson is from the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, Ohio. In three seasons at Findlay, Jefferson notched 110 tackles, 12 interceptions and 10 PBUs. He will have two years of eligibility, picked Purdue over Michigan State and Temple.

Where does Jefferson see himself fitting in?

"Free safety, for sure," he told GoldandBlack.com. "Middle of the field is where I make my money, deep safety. I am definitely a cover safety, but I can tackle, as well. Led my team in tackles this past year. And I think I had just two missed tackles.

"I also can play some nickelback."

Can he start?

"No doubt," he said. "No doubt."

As a junior, Jefferson led Findlay with 32 tackles, two interceptions and four PBUs during a 4-2 DII spring season. Findlay competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC).

"Purdue has been courting me for about a month," said Jefferson, who visited Purdue last week and worked out for the staff. "I loved everything about it. I loved how the coaches showed their interest in me.

"Just stepping onto the Purdue campus, interacting with the coaches when I was working out. They didn't look at me as a Division II-type of player. And I don't believe I am. That's no disrespect to Division II players because there are a lot of killers. But they talked with me like I was supposed to be at Purdue, like it wasn't a far-fetched-type of story."

Jefferson appeared and started in all 11 games in 2019 and was Associated Press DII first-team All-American after making nine interceptions and 62 tackles with six PBUs.

Coming out of Benedictine High in Cleveland (same school as Gene Mruczkowski), Jefferson focused more on basketball than football, but says he had a few FCS offer. But overall, Jefferson was overlooked in the recruiting process and ended up at Findlay.

"I am excited," said Jefferson. "For me, I'm excited to do something way bigger than me to create a legacy. My family is excited. The whole city is excited."

Jefferson will join a Boilermaker secondary that is anchored at safety by junior Cam Allen and sophomore Marvin Grant. Sophomore Antonio Stevens is coming off two knee surgeries and likely won't be ready for the start of 2021. Redshirt freshman Sanoussi Kane has potential but is unproven.

Purdue will welcome two freshmen this summer who project as safeties: Rickey Smith and Jah’von Grigsby. It’s hard to imagine either will be ready to play a big role in the secondary in 2021.

Jefferson is the 10th transfer addition (portal and JC) and first safety for Purdue this offseason, joining defensive backs C.J. McWilliams (Florida) and Jabari Brown (Kentucky), defensive linemen Joe Anderson (South Carolina), PrinceJames Boyd (JC) and Damarjhe Lewis (Indiana), offensive lineman Tyler Witt (Western Kentucky), linebacker O.C. Brothers (Auburn), wideout Broc Thompson (Marshall) and kicker Mitchell Fineran (Samford).

McWilliams isn't expected to join Purdue due to an eye injury that has ended his career.

Purdue may not be done shopping in the portal, as it is believed to be looking for help at cornerback and running back.