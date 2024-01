Purdue women's basketball forward Mary Ashley Stevenson notched the first honor of her collegiate career on Tuesday, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Stevenson averaged 12 points and eight rebounds on 45.5% shooting from the field over her last two outings, helping the Boilermakers secure victories over Indiana State and Wisconsin.

Stevenson is fifth in scoring (9.4 points) and second in rebounding (5.9 rebounds) for the Boilermakers in her debut campaign in West Lafayette. The rookie forward is also averaging 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds across her first two conference games.

Rashunda Jones also earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season, where she was the first to win the award since Karissa McLaughlin in 2017.