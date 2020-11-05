GoldandBlack - Purdue freshman Ethan Morton sidelined by mono

Ethan Morton, one of the several important newcomers Purdue's expected to rely on heavily this season, will be sidelined for much of the preseason as he battles mononucleosis, a program spokesman said Thursday.

Morton has been out for about a week-and-a-half already and expected to be sidelined up to four weeks total.

Purdue's schedule has not yet been formally announced but is expected to tip off in three weeks — Nov. 25 vs. Liberty — at the Space Coast Classic (formerly the Cancun Challenge) in Florida.

Sophomore center Emmanuel Dowuona also remains sidelined, as he has the entire preseason, due to what Matt Painter termed "breathing issues."