Purdue women's basketball sees its first transfer portal departure of the cycle after freshman forward Lilly Stoddard announced her intentions to enter the portal via Instagram.

Stoddard spent one season in West Lafayette, getting 16 minutes of action over five games for the Boilermakers. She scored two points as a reserve big behind Rickie Woltman and Caitlyn Harper.

The Crown Point, Indiana native came to Purdue as a four-star recruit and the No. 87 player in the nation by ESPN HoopGurlz. She was also an Indiana All-Star as a senior and won a state championship with Crown Point High School.

Stoddard's departure leaves Purdue with less depth in the frontcourt for the 2023-24 season. Senior Rickie Woltman is not expected to return, as she went through senior day, but does have another year of eligibility remaining.

Katie Gearlds will have returners Caitlyn Harper and Ava Learn, along with incoming freshman Mary Ashley Groot at the forward spots next season. Gearlds could explore the transfer portal to bring in additional depth, as she's done through her first two years as the Boilermakers' head coach.