Purdue freshman safety Koy Beasley enters NCAA Transfer Portal

One of Purdue's brightest freshmen has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as defensive back Koy Beasley announced Monday that he would be searching for greener pastures after just one season in West Lafayette.

Beasley was the highest rated recruit for the Boilermakers this time last year, as a four-star athlete out of Cincinnati, Ohio. The 6-foot defensive back chose the Boilermakers over offers from USC, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kentucky and others.

A touted background as a recruit did not translate to playing time for the former four-star prospect, as Beasley suited up in just two games for the Boilermakers this season, and did not record a stat.

Purdue has now seen a pair of young defensive backs enter the portal today as Beasley followed sophomore cornerback Derrick Rogers Jr. in exiting the program. Beasley is also the third member of the 2024 recruiting class to enter the transfer portal, following Tayvion Galloway and DJ Allen, the latter of which did so after spring practice in 2023.