Purdue gets commitment from Kansas State cornerback

Purdue got a commitment from the transfer portal from Kansas State cornerback Tee Denson on Tuesday.

Denson is the second portal cornerback to commit to Purdue this offseason, joining Adams State's Bryce Hampton. Denson will have three years of eligibility.

Denson played in seven games as a true freshman in 2020, and took part in every game in 2021--mostly serving as a backup. Denson finished last year with six tackles and an interception as a sophomore.

Purdue offered the 6-0, 190-pound Denson when he was a three-star prospect from Cedar Grove High in Atlanta. Pitt and Virginia Tech were among the other schools that offered Denson out of high school.



Purdue will welcome back junior cornerbacks Jamari Brown and Cory Trice, who is coming off a knee injury. But the defense needed some veteran help with the slated backups all being neophytes--redshirt freshman Anthony Romphf and true freshmen Brandon Calloway and Rickey Smith--and fifth-year senior Dedrick Mackey perhaps not returning for a COVID year.

Purdue is recruiting Vanderbilt cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally out of the portal, too

Purdue now has three commitments from the portal this offseason, as Florida International guard Sione Finau also committed on Tuesday.