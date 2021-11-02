Purdue gets high motor player with vast potential in DT Mariere Omonode

Purdue didn't need to go far to land its most recent commitment: Mariere Omonode.

The defensive tackle hails from West Lafayette High School, which is located in the shadow of Ross-Ade Stadium and has one of the top programs in the state.

On Monday night, the 6-1, 263-pound Omonode became the 18th commitment in the Boilermakers' 2022 class. He's also the first defensive tackle. Purdue has commitments from ends Joe Strickland and J.P. Deeter. Omonode picked the Boilermakers over Arkansas State and myriad MAC and Ivy League offers.



Omonode is the third Red Devil to commit to Purdue in the last four years, joining defensive end George Karlaftis (2019) and linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (2021). Omonode started at offensive tackle as a freshman on the 2018 West Lafayette team that won a 3A state championship. He was a two-way stalwart in recent seasons, helping West Lafayette to a 9-1 season and No. 1 ranking for much of the season. During his four seasons with the Red Devils, Omonode helped the program forge a 41-6 record.

Omonode also has proven to be a quick study as a wrestler, finishing as the state runner-up in the heavyweight division after taking up the sport just a little over a year prior. Omonode became the highest place winner in West Lafayette wrestling history. Prior to the season, Omonode had no intentions of wrestling.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to West Lafayette High School assistant coach Kelly Kitchel--who coached Omonode and is a former Boilermaker offensive lineman who works on the Purdue radio broadcasts--to get the skinny on the recent commitment.