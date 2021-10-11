 Zion Steptoe | Purdue football
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 06:15:53 -0500') }} football

Purdue getting 'dynamic' wideout in Zion Steptoe

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Wide receiver Zion Steptoe commits to Purdue | 2022 Purdue commitments

Last Thursday, Zion Steptoe made it official: He is gonna be a Purdue Boilermaker.

The lithe Rivals.com 3-star wideout from Memorial High in Frisco, Texas, became the 17th member of Purdue's 2022 class. And Steptoe is the second receiver, joining Curtis Deville.

Steptoe originally committed to Utah in the summer. But, on Oct. 4, he posted on Twitter that he was de-committing from the Utes. Three days later, Steptoe pledged to the Boilermakers.

Steptoe officially visited Purdue on the first weekend of June. Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt were among others who'd offered him, along with Utah.

Memorial High is in just its fourth school year of existence in Frisco, one of the fastest growing areas in the nation which is located north of the sprawling Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Memorial plays in the 5A-Division 2 ranks, boasting an enrollment of nearly 2,000.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to the head coach at Memorial, Derick Roberson, to learn more about Steptoe.

{{ article.author_name }}