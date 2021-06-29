 Terence Thomas | Purdue commit | Class 2022
Purdue getting prospect who is 'gonna make plays' in Terence Thomas

Purdue added a dynamic athlete to its Class of 2022 with the commitment last week of Terence Thomas.

The 5-10, 185-pound product of Boardman High in Youngstown, Ohio, plays a variety of positions: quarterback, running back and cornerback. But, at Purdue, Thomas is expected to play running back, where he joins fellow Class of 2022 running back and Ohio native Kentrell Marks.

In 2020 at Boardman, Thomas tallied 1,162 all-purpose yards with 17 touchdowns. He also ran for 655 yards to go along with 380 passing yards and 165 receiving yards.

