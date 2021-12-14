 Joseph Jefferson | Purdue football | recruit | Pike
football

Purdue getting 'super explosive' safety in Joseph Jefferson

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
The soon-to-be signed 2022 Purdue recruiting class took a late edition on Sunday with the commitment of Pike safety Joseph Jefferson.

The 6-1, 184-pound Jefferson is the 20th commitment in the Boilermakers' class, which will begin to sign letters-of-intent on Wednesday. He made 75 total tackles (43 solo) in 2021 to go along with four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a 1-9 Pike team.

Jefferson didn't receiver his first FBS offer until November, when Utah had him on a visit and extended a scholarship. Now, the hard-hitting playmaker will ink with Purdue and play with former teammate Mahamane Moussa, a promising true freshman offensive lineman.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to the head coach at Pike, Patrick Echeveria, to get the low-down on Jefferson, who will not enroll early.

{{ article.author_name }}