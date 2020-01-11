News More News
Purdue grad transfer commit switches to TCU

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Colorado State graduate transfer offensive lineman T.J. Storment will not enroll at Purdue, announcing on Twitter he will attend TCU.

The 6-7, 316-pound Storment announced on Twitter on January 9th he was coming to Purdue for his final season of eligibility. Storment would have augmented a Boilermaker offensive line in need of veteran help.

