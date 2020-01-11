Purdue grad transfer commit switches to TCU
Colorado State graduate transfer offensive lineman T.J. Storment will not enroll at Purdue, announcing on Twitter he will attend TCU.
The 6-7, 316-pound Storment announced on Twitter on January 9th he was coming to Purdue for his final season of eligibility. Storment would have augmented a Boilermaker offensive line in need of veteran help.
You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. 😈🐸 @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/DP16XsAFwQ— TJ Storment (@TJStorment72) January 11, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.