GoldandBlack - Purdue guard Eric Hunter sidelined '6-8 weeks'

Eric Hunter, one of Purdue's most important players, will miss up to two months after injuring his tibia earlier this week.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said Wednesday Hunter is expected to miss "6-8 weeks" after suffering a compression fracture of his tibia in his knee. No ligament damage occurred.

Hunter was hurt on Monday during the Boilermakers' scrimmage in Mackey Arena.

As a sophomore last season, Hunter was Purdue's second-leading scorer, averaging 10.6 points per game, and was second on the team in assists. He Is the Boilermakers' most established defensive player, also.

It's been a bit of a difficult preseason for Purdue. Freshman guard Ethan Morton has been sidelined for a few weeks with mono, and won't return for at least another week. Center Emmanuel Dowuona has yet to practice due to respiratory issues.

More to come ...