GoldandBlack - Purdue handles Penn State in Big Ten road finale

Purdue handles Penn State in Big Ten road finale
PDF: Purdue-Penn State statistics
In Purdue's Big Ten road finale, the Boilermakers dominated, handling Penn State 71-52 in State College, one of their more impressive showings of the season.
A resurgent Sasha Stefanovic — back In the starting lineup for the first time since his bout with COVID — led Purdue with 16 while an emergent Jaden Ivey scored 14 and often looked like the game's best player. Trevion Williams scored 11 and Eric Hunter 10 while Aaron Wheeler came off the bench to total five points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Purdue, one of the youngest teams in America, finish the Big Ten regular season with a 5-5 road record, Penn State accounting for another Quad 1 victory.
More to come ...
