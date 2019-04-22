GoldandBlack.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue hasn't offered Nijel Pack to this point.



That doesn't mean it's not recruited the Lawrence Central point guard as if it has.

Boilermaker coaches watched Pack on multiple occasions during the high school season, had him on campus for games twice and will undoubtedly watch him closely this spring and summer.

"They're telling me to just keep working hard and they're very excited to see me next weekend in Atlanta, to come to my games," said Pack, of this weekend's single April evaluation period, where his Indy Heat team will play in Nike's first EYBL session in Atlanta. "They told me to keep doing what I've been doing, that they're excited to see me."