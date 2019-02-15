Source: Greg Brown will be the next corners coach at Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com has confirmed the hiring of Auburn's Greg Brown as cornerbacks coach. He was DB coach at Purdue from 1989-90 under Fred Akers.

The 61-year-old Brown will replace Derrick Jackson, who left earlier this week to become defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois.

Brown is a 38-year veteran who has coached the secondary his entire career. He worked at Auburn the last two years under Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to a 63-14 win vs Purdue in the 2018 Music City Bowl.

Brown coached at Missouri in 2016 after spending 2014-15 at Louisville under Bobby Petrino. Brown also has had stops at Alabama (2013), Colorado (2011-12, 2006-09 and 1991-93), Arizona (2010) and Wyoming (1987-88). He was DC at Colorado from 2011-12 and co-DC at Arizona (2010).

A UTEP grad, Brown also worked in the NFL with the Saints (2002-05), Falcons (2000-01 and 1994), 49ers (1999), Oilers (1997-98), Chargers (1995-96) and Buccaneers (1984-86).

Brown has coached under the likes of Bill McCartney, Jeff Fisher, Bobby Ross, Dan Hawkins, Mike Stoops, June Jones, Jim Haslett, Gary Barnett and Nick Saban.

He has coached three Jim Thorpe Award winners, the only assistant to do so in college football history: Deon Figures (Colorado, 1992), Chris Hudson (Colorado, 1994) and Gerod Holliman (Louisville, 2014),

According to reports, Brown's yearly salary at Auburn is $400,500. Jackson was paid $320,000 at Purdue.

