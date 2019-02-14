MORE LOOKING AHEADS: Tight ends | Quarterbacks | Running backs | Offensive line | Receivers | Linebackers

Last time we saw these guys, Auburn receivers often were running wide open in the Music City Bowl with the Tigers passing for 378 yards and five TDs en route to 63 points. But, it’s time to turn the page. There is potential at the cornerback slot, as some good, young talent continues to fill out the depth chart. But this remains an area of concern, as youth dominates. Depth also is an issue. Another wild card: cornerbacks coach Derrick Jackson left to become defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois.

WHAT WE KNOW

Purdue loses Antonio Blackmon, who had his moments. He arrived as a walk-on back in 2014 and developed into a solid player who earned consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season. Blackmon led the team in passes broken up (nine) and passes defended (11) in 2018 to go along with 67 tackles. Tim Cason—who made six starts last season— and Kamal Hardy—who played in all 13 games—also are gone, but both are replaceable.

The program has a rising talent in sophomore Kenneth Major, who made seven starts last season and finished with 55 tackles and a team-high three interceptions. The 6-0, 195-pound Major also broke up two passes and had five passes defended. Major suffered some growing pains, but he has a bright future and could one day be the lynchpin of the secondary.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The time is now for Dedrick Mackey. The 5-11, 185-pound sophomore played in all 13 games last season and is expected to start opposite Major.



There also is a sense of urgency for Jacob Abrams to step up. The 6-2, 195-pound sophomore played in eight games last season. He has terrific size for a corner, as this staff continues to make-over the secondary with bigger personnel.



Depth is young. Very young. Redshirt freshmen Jordan Rucker and Byron Perkins will be given extensive looks this spring. Also, the staff may have safeties Simeon Smiley and Kadin Smith play some corner.

It's difficult to envision any true freshmen making much--if any--of an impact, but you never know. This summer, Cameron Allen and Nyles Beverly will arrive. Each has the size this staff covets.



NAMES TO KNOW THIS SPRING

1. Kenneth Major, sophomore

2. Dedrick Mackey, sophomore

3. Jacob Abrams, sophomore

4. Jordan Rucker, redshirt freshman

5. Byron Perkins, redshirt freshman



