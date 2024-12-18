Purdue hires Jake Trump as defensive ends coach

A pair of former staffers for Barry Odom at Arkansas are officially setting their sights on West Lafayette. After Kelvin Green left Fayetteville on Wednesday, so too did Jake Trump, who has been hired by the Boilermakers as a defensive ends coach, as Boiler Upload reported Monday.

"Jake's experiences will be extremely valuable in the development of our program," said Odom in a statement. "He has worked his way up in the coaching profession and continues to make an impact every step of the way. His ability to recruit, connect with players and coach his group will be huge for our team. Jake understands our defensive philosophy by helping build it over the years as a player and as a coach."

Trump was the senior defensive analyst and assistant linebackers coach for the Razorbacks, spending the last five years on Sam Pittman's staff, three of which came when Barry Odom was defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

This season, Trump helped Arkansas linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. to an All-SEC honor, who was a big reason why the Razorbacks allowed only 121.8 rushing yards per game.

Trump and Odom go back quite a bit as the former Missouri linebacker played for the now Purdue head coach with the Tigers from 2015-2018, then was a student assistant coach, working with the inside linebackers and special teams unit in 2019. He also spent a year as a defensive graduate assistant with Nevada in 2020.

Trump now follows Odom to a third destination as he joins the Boilermakers' new staff as defensive ends coach.