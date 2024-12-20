Purdue hires UNLV's Vance Vice as new offensive line coach

A longtime coaching veteran is headed to West Lafayette, following Barry Odom to join Purdue's new football staff, as UNLV offensive line coach has been hired to the same position with the Boilermakers, the program announced.

Vice comes to Purdue after two years in Las Vegas, where he helped the Rebels rank in the top 30 nationally in sacks allowed. Vice also coached three All-Mountain West Conference performers this season, led by First Team honoree Tiger Shanks, as well as Second Teamer Jalen St. John and honorable mention Jack Hasz.

This is not the first time Vice has coach at the Power 4 level, having spent six seasons at Virginia Tech from 2016-2021. The veteran offensive line coach has run the trenches at the collegiate level since 1999, when he was at Murray State. Vice also has stops at Illinois State (2000-2004), Utah State (2005-2008), Louisiana Monroe (2009-2011) and Memphis (2012-2015).

Vice will now follow Odom to Purdue, marking the third time the pair have worked together, where he will lead the Boilermakers' offensive line into the 2025 season. Vice also becomes the fourth UNLV coach to join Odom's staff, joining defensive coordinator Mike Scherer, special teams coordinator James Shibest and wide receivers coach Cornell Ford.

Purdue's offensive staff is now filled and locked in, with Vice joining offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Josh Henson, quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw, running backs coach Lamar Conard and the aforementioned Ford.