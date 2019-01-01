More: Please don't ever forget Tyler Trent | Reaction

Tyler Trent, the Purdue alumnus who became a household name in the college football world and a highly influential figure in cancer-research advocacy, has died.

He was 20.

The Purdue Center for Cancer Research confirmed news of Trent's passing Tuesday night.

The Carmel native had spent months in hospice care during the final stages of his battle with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Despite the bleakness of his circumstances, however, Trent remained a dedicated, visible and outspoken Purdue football fan, the kinship between him and the program shining a light on Trent's story, amplifying his platform to advocate for the fight against cancer, to raise money for Purdue's Center for Cancer Research, Riley's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, the V. Foundation, among other pursuits, including his social media activity, which served as a source of inspiration for thousands.

Trent became a household name the weekend of Purdue's stunning rout of Ohio State, before which he was featured on ESPN's "College GameDay" broadcast, discussing his illness and his affinity for Purdue and famously predicting the Boilermakers' landmark victory that October night.

Trent, who was awarded an Associate of Science degree in early October, joined quarterback David Blough, Coach Jeff Brohm and the rest of Purdue's contingent at the College Football Awards Show in early December, where he was awarded the Disney Spirit Award for his courage in his battle with cancer.