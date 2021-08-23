Purdue imported Aussie Jack Ansell to fix its punting problem
It started with a DM and ended with a commitment. And just like that, Purdue had a new punter.
Meet Jack Ansell, the 23-year-old Australian punter who is the Boilermakers’ hoped-for solution to their punting problem.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news