Drew Brees: The New Orleans quarterback completed 4/6 passes for 68 yards and one touchdown in the Saints preseason 28-13 win against the New York Jets. The Saints cap off their preseason on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins.

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (USA Today)

Ryan Kerrigan: The ninth year Redskins veteran has not seen any action in the 2019 preseason, but is expected to be the core leader of the Washington defense yet again this season.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. (USA Today)

Kawann Short: The Carolina starting defensive tackle saw limited action in the preseason loss against the Buffalo Bills, accounting for one combined tackle. The former Boilermaker and East Chicago, Ind., native looks forward to leading the defensive line unit in his seventh season in Carolina.

New England Patriots line backer Ja'Whaun Bentley (51) walks on to the field before mandatory minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice field. (USA TODAY)

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The second year New England linebacker totaled five tackles in preseason wins against the Lions, Titans, and Panthers. Before suffering a season-ending bicep injury in his rookie season, Bentley played in three games and started in two of them.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) makes a catch from quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. (USA Today)

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' back shined in their preseason match against the Broncos, rushing six times for 58 yards and one touchdown and catching two passes for 42 yards. However, he did not play in the preseason game against the Chiefs due to a minor quadricep injury. In the offseason, Mostert was signed to a three-year deal with the 49ers.

Cleveland Browns quarterback David Blough (9) drops back to pass the ball in the second half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.(USA Today)

David Blough: Cleveland's rookie quarterback has seen action in all three preseason games, totaling passing 156 yards, two touchdown passes, and 28 rushing yards. In order to earn a roster or practice squad spot, Blough may still have more to prove in the Browns' final preseason game.

Tennessee Titans offensive guard Kevin Pamphile (66) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (USA Today)

Kevin Pamphile: After being signed to a one year deal in the offseason, the Titans' guard has started each of the three preseason games this season.

Ricardo Allen: After suffering a season ending achilles injury during the 2018 season, the Atlanta Falcons' starting free safety has seen limited action this preseason, starting in two games with two solo tackles and two assisted tackles. He says he is mentally and physically "ready to go."

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys fourth-year cornerback recorded one tackle in the 34-0 preseason win against Houston. Last season, Brown started in 10 games, recording 38 solo tackles, eight pass deflections, and one interception. Brown is projected to start at one of the cornerback spots in the 2019 season.

Akeem Hunt: After being waived by the Texans in 2018, Hunt has seen limited action for the Tennessee Titans this preseason, combining for 47 yards in two appearances versus the Patriots and Steelers. Hunt is battling with fellow backs Jeremy McNichols and Alex Barnes to make the 53 man roster.

Dennis Kelly: Entering the last year of his contract with Tennessee, Kelly has started in all three of the Titans' preseason games on the offensive line along with fellow Boilermaker Kevin Pamphile.

Terry Wright: Wright has appeared in only one of the Seahawks' preseason games, grabbing two receptions for five yards and one rush for two yards.

