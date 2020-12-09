For the first time since 1918 and 1919, Purdue and Indiana won't face one another in football.

Today, both schools mutually agreed to cancel Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington due to rising COVID-19 numbers at both schools.

A joint statement from the athletic directors--Purdue's Mike Bobinski and Indiana's Scott Dolson--at both schools read: “We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”

Like this year, the Bucket games in 1918 and 1919 were called off due to a pandemic. The schools had met each season since 1920.

This is the ninth Big Ten game called off in 2020 as a result of COVID. Earlier this week, the Michigan at Ohio State game was cancelled. The only Big Ten schools not to have a game cancelled this season are Rutgers, Penn State and Iowa.

Purdue (2-4) was slated to play at Indiana (6-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers lead the all-time series, 74-42-6. IU won 44-41 in double-overtime last season in Ross-Ade Stadium after the Boilermakers had won the previous two meetings.

On Tuesday, Purdue canceled practice to evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing, according to an email sent by the school. Later in the day, Indiana announced it was pausing team activities.

The Boilermakers are scheduled to finish the season on Dec. 18-19 vs. a crossover Big Ten East foe to be determined. It's unknown if that game will take place.



This is the second Purdue game cancelled by COVID in 2020. The Boilermakers' game at Wisconsin on Nov. 7 was cancelled. That was due to an outbreak on the Badger program.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID earlier this season and missed the opener vs. Iowa on Oct. 24 while he isolated.

Star sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis tested positive on Nov. 24 and currently remains in isolation. He's expected back for the final game on Dec. 18-19. And it's believed sophomore outside linebacker Jalen Graham also has been infected. Brohm was asked about Graham's absence for Saturday's game vs. Nebraska.

“Well, as you know, there's things going on in the world with sickness things, so I can't reveal what's going on,” said Brohm. “But, you know, he's gonna be out with some issues because of that.”