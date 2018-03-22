BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The same struggles the Boilermakers had against Indiana in the regular season repeated in the postseason.

And because of it, Purdue's season is over in the third round of the WNIT, as the Boilermakers lost 73-51 Thursday night at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers swept the Boilermakers (20-14) this season, winning twice at home and once in Mackey Arena.

The latest was similar to the first two: IU dominated in the paint, outscoring Purdue 34-18 through the first three quarters. And the Hoosiers (20-14) were significantly more efficient on the offensive end, not only in the paint, but on the break — they had 10 of their 14 fast-break points to build a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter — and on the attack. IU shot 54.7 percent from the field and hit all nine of its free throws.

After leading by seven at the break and by as many as 12 in the first half, the Hoosiers took over in the third quarter. Dominique Oden's triple brought Purdue to within six, 40-34, early in the third, but the Boilermakers scored only five more before the fourth.

And the Hoosiers took advantage, scoring 19 over the final seven minutes of the third to take a 59-39 edge. When Tyra Buss hit a three-pointer at 8:46 of the fourth, IU went up by 21.

Most of Purdue's offense came from Oden, who scored 20 on 8-of-14 shooting, with Andreona Keys, in her last game as a Boilermaker, adding 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Karissa McLaughlin, who saw her consecutive minutes streak end at 365, finished with eight. The Boilermakers shot only 33 percent from the field, with 15 turnovers, but did damage on the boards, with 17 second-chance points. Ae'Rianna Harris had 10 rebounds and four blocks but only two points on 1-of-11 shooting.

IU was led by Buss' 24 points and six assists.