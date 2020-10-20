 Drew Biber | Purdue Boilermakers football | tight end | Class 2021
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 05:51:14 -0500') }} football

Purdue is getting an 'exceptional athlete'

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
Tight end Drew Biber is the 11th commitment in Purdue's Class of 2021.
MORE: Purdue lands commitment from Wisconsin tight end Drew Biber |

Purdue 2021 Commitments

Purdue saw its Class of 2021 commitment list grow to 11 with the verbal pledge of Drew Biber on Sunday.

The 6-5, 215-pound Biber is a two-star Rivals prospect from Cedarburg (Wis.) High who figures to be the lone tight end in Purdue's class. He was committed to Northern Illinois before backing out of that pledge a month ago. Biber is Purdue's first commitment since Aug. 11 in what projects to be a small class.

Big Ten schools Michigan State, Minnesota and Iowa showed interest in Biber, who also was wooed by Boise State and Wyoming. Biber will join a Purdue tight end depth chart that will welcome back every player from the 2020 roster. Biber--also a standout basketball player who had offers from some Division II schools--will not graduate early.

