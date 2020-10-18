GoldandBlack - Purdue lands commitment from Wisconsin tight end Drew Biber

Purdue has apparently filled its tight end need in its 2021 class, landing a commitment from newly offered prospect Drew Biber.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder from Cedarsburg, Wis., was offered this past week after he took a self-guided tour of Purdue's campus last weekend. He decommitted from Northern Illinois a month ago, and has since also been offered by Wyoming, Boise State and more.

Biber indicated soon after being offered that a decision would come quickly, calling the Purdue offer "a surreal moment."

It came when Boilermaker coaches saw a different player this fall from the one they saw last spring.

"The tight end coach (Ryan Wallace) had actually checked me out in March and he looked at my junior film and he was like, 'The kid can catch the the kid can run, but he's only 190 pounds.' So I took quarantine, I worked out, I did everything I could to stay in the weight room. And I gained 25 pounds now like to 215. And these first three games I've shown my versatility more than just catching and running, I'm playing defense, I'm tackling and blocking more."