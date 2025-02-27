Purdue keeps Big Ten Tournament hopes alive with 92-85 win over Penn State

With the win, the Boilermakers kept their Big Ten Tournament hopes alive for another day. Katie Gearlds and company will now need a victory over Indiana on Sunday to clinch their spot in Indianapolis next week.

Purdue women's basketball snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday night, picking up a 92-85 victory over Penn State in Happy Valley. The triumph came after the worst loss in program history last time out, a 98-46 beatdown against No. 8 Ohio State. The Boilermakers set a new season-high with 92 points on the night, headlined by Rashunda Jones and Sophie Swanson combining for 61 in the offensive explosion.

Penn State and Gabby Elliott looked poised to hand Purdue another early deficit in the opening five minutes, as the senior had eight of the Lady Lions' first ten points to headline a 10-4 start at the 5:36 mark at the expense of the Boilermakers.

Purdue then had a response to the opening punch, in the form of Sophie Swanson. The sophomore guard came off the bench and helped kickstart a 10-0 run by scoring eight straight points to give the Boilermakers the lead with 2:17 to play in the opening frame. The Boilermakers scored nine points off of seven Penn State turnovers to take control of the game, momentarily.

Swanson scored ten points in the first ten minutes of play to give Purdue the lead, but Penn State used a 58% shooting clip to keep pace with the Boilermakers, who held an 18-17 advantage heading into the second quarter.

After trading buckets to start the second quarter, Purdue used another lengthy run to take a commanding lead in the first half. Rashunda Jones and Destini Lombard rattled off nine straight points before Swanson had her second fastbreak layup off of a steal for the day to give the Boilermakers a 31-19 lead with 4:48 left in the first half.

Penn State stopped the run with a pair of free throws before Swanson connected on another triple to push the Purdue lead to a then high of 13 with 3:57 to play in the half. The Lady Lions then cut the lead to eight after Gabby Elliott went on a solo mini 5-0 run, which was followed by a 5-0 run by the Boilermakers, with Rashunda Jones knocking down a three and Swanson slithering her way to a layup.

Purdue would stand pat and maintain an 11-point lead heading into the break after one of its best halves of the season.

A large part of that effort was the success from three-point range, as the Boilermakers hit 5 of 12 attempts from deep, including a 3-4 mark from Swanson. The sharpshooter had a game-high 17 in the first half, while Jones chipped in 13 to go along with four assists. Destini Lombard also had nine points, as well as five rebounds and four assists in the first half. That trio combined for 39 of Purdue's 41 first half points and helped guide a group that shot 54% from the field.

Penn State would come out of halftime threatening the Boilermaker lead, mounting a comeback bid by going on a 10-0 run, cutting the lead to just three. Purdue would weather the storm, however, outscoring the Lady Lions 10-2 over the next two and a half minutes. That charge included Swanson and McKenna Layden hitting back-to-back threes and Lana McCarthy converting on a second chance layup to extend the lead back to double-digits at 53-42 at the 4:48 mark of the quarter.

Despite the Boilermakers hitting four threes in the quarter, Penn State chipped away at the lead down the stretch of the third quarter, cutting it to a seven point game heading into the final frame.

Once again, Penn State used a late charge to attempt to change its fortunes, but were sent back by the Boilermakers. The Lady Lions cut the lead to five at the 7:13 mark of the fourth quarter, but a pair of layups off steals from Rashunda Jones halted the momentum. Sophie Swanson then set a new career-high with two free throws, which was followed by an Ella Collier three to push the lead to 14 with 5:35 to play.

That final push created enough of a cushion for the Boilermakers to walk out of the Bryce Jordan Center with a victory.