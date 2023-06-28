Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers have landed a big fish for the 2024 recruiting class as four-star athlete Koy Beasley announced his commitment to Purdue Wednesday evening.

Beasley becomes the highest-rated recruit in the class, being ranked as the 208th overall prospect and the 12th best athlete nationally. He chose the Boilermakers over his other finalists, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and Rutgers. The four-star prospect also held offers from Georgia, USC, Texas A&M, and Arkansas, among others.

Prior to his announcement on Wednesday, Beasley said this to Rivals about Purdue.

“It’s really about the relationships I can build and where they see me on the field. They said I can play special teams, offense and defense. That’s what makes them stand out.”

Safeties coach Grant O'Brien, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and Ryan Walters were a large part in building the relationship with Beasley over the last several months. The Cincinnati product was a top priority for the Boilermaker coaching staff, and is now set to join the program in 2024.