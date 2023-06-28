Purdue lands 2024 four-star athlete Koy Beasley
Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers have landed a big fish for the 2024 recruiting class as four-star athlete Koy Beasley announced his commitment to Purdue Wednesday evening.
Beasley becomes the highest-rated recruit in the class, being ranked as the 208th overall prospect and the 12th best athlete nationally. He chose the Boilermakers over his other finalists, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and Rutgers. The four-star prospect also held offers from Georgia, USC, Texas A&M, and Arkansas, among others.
Prior to his announcement on Wednesday, Beasley said this to Rivals about Purdue.
“It’s really about the relationships I can build and where they see me on the field. They said I can play special teams, offense and defense. That’s what makes them stand out.”
Safeties coach Grant O'Brien, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and Ryan Walters were a large part in building the relationship with Beasley over the last several months. The Cincinnati product was a top priority for the Boilermaker coaching staff, and is now set to join the program in 2024.
Beasley plays both for La Salle High School. As a defensive back in 2022, Beasley recorded 40 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception, while accounting for 882 all purpose yards offensively.
Beasley told Rivals that he has talked to the Purdue coaching staff about playing all three phases when he gets to West Lafayette. His two expected positions are wide receiver and defensive back, while also contributing on special teams.
The addition of Beasley gives the Boilermakers' recruiting class a massive boost. Purdue is now approaching the top 25 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings with 16 members.
|Name
|Position
|Stars
|Rating
|
Koy Beasley
|
ATH (DB)
|
Four-stars
|
5.8
|
Keonde Henry
|
WR
|
Four-stars
|
5.8
|
Marcos Davila
|
QB
|
Four-stars
|
5.8
|
Luke Williams
|
ATH (DB)
|
Three-stars
|
5.7
|
Jo'Ziah Edmond
|
ATH (CB)
|
Three-stars
|
5.7
|
Earl Kulp
|
CB
|
Three-stars
|
5.7
|
Caleb Mitchell Irving
|
DE
|
Three-stars
|
5.7
|
Shamar Rigby
|
WR
|
Three-stars
|
5.7
|
Jaheim Merriweather
|
ATH (RB)
|
Three-stars
|
5.6
|
Hudauri Hines
|
CB
|
Three-stars
|
5.6
|
Jordan King
|
OL
|
Three-stars
|
5.6
|
D'Mon Marable
|
DB
|
Three-stars
|
5.6
|
Jesse Watson
|
WR
|
Three-stars
|
5.6
|
Max Parrott
|
OT
|
Three-stars
|
5.5
|
Jaden Ball
|
OL
|
Three-stars
|
5.5
|
Spencer Porath
|
K
|
Zero-stars
|
0.0