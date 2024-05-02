Purdue women's basketball has added another transfer this off-season as Akron forward Reagan Bass announced her commitment to the Boilermakers on the heels of an official visit two weeks ago. She chose Purdue over interest from Iowa State, Mississippi State and others.

Bass becomes the fourth transfer pickup of the off-season for Katie Gearlds and company, joining former Marian guard Ella Collier, former Stephen F. Austin guard Destini Lombard and former UTEP wing Mahri Petree.

The former Zip forward is the most touted of the three as she was named All-MAC first team as a sophomore and All-MAC second team during her junior campaign. For her career, Bass is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and one block per game, while shooting 48% from the field and 77% from the free throw line. The 6-foot-1 forward is developing a perimeter shot as well, shooting a career-high 29% from three-point range on 37 attempts last season.

Bass will be a day one starter for the Boilermakers next season, replacing the now transfer portal bound Mary Ashley Stevenson at the four. Purdue was hoping to form a strong frontcourt presence with the All-MAC selection and co-B1G Player of the Year, but will now bring a veteran post into the mix.

Joining Bass at the four in West Lafayette will be junior Mila Reynolds and incoming freshman Lana McCarthy. The wing tandem of McKenna Layden and Mahri Petree could see time in the frontcourt in smaller, more athletic lineups. That leaves the duo of Alaina Harper and Kendall Puryear at the five, but Bass, Reynolds and McCarthy could all serve in that role as well.

Purdue has now added a quartet of veteran contributors to pair alongside a budding core in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are not expected to pursue any other portal targets following the commitment of Bass.

